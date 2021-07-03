Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 970 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,671 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,954,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $436,535,000 after purchasing an additional 268,378 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $27,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 9,067 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $1,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.28.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

