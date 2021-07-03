Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $434,000 Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,138,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,135,000 after purchasing an additional 78,102 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,117,000 after purchasing an additional 55,539 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,198,000 after acquiring an additional 43,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $15,613,000.

VYMI opened at $68.38 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $71.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.831 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

