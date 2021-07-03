Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 84,806 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 981,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,806 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $82,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JD. HSBC decreased their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark decreased their target price on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.35.

Shares of JD stock opened at $76.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

