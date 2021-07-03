Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,329,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,484,516 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $134,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLSN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 120.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nielsen by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nielsen in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nielsen in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.91.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

