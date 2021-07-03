Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252,146 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 254,060 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $97,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 46,986 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,890 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.52. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $199,789.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,897 shares of company stock worth $704,217. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.