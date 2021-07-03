Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,852,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 485,599 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $103,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $1,628,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 333.1% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 344,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 264,713 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,862,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,270,000 after purchasing an additional 73,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $222.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

