Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,872 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 306,343 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Cadence Design Systems worth $93,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $610,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.62.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $137.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.99. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.24 and a 52 week high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $133,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,205.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 248,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,278 shares of company stock worth $27,858,016 over the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

