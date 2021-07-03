Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,171,234 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,363,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,171,234 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $151,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $906,005,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Intel by 100,766.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 741.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $228,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $229.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.32.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

