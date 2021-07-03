Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,721,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Relx worth $194,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Relx by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RELX opened at $27.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57. Relx Plc has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RELX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Relx has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

