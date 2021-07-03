Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives $283.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $283.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LII shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,395,763.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,168,952.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 3,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.77, for a total transaction of $1,215,334.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,236,619.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,117 shares of company stock worth $8,207,102. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LII traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $347.09. The company had a trading volume of 118,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,154. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $229.37 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $340.35.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 37.02%.

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

