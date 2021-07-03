Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Director John Strain Sells 716 Shares

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Director John Strain sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $19,195.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Strain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, John Strain sold 12,095 shares of Leslie’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $324,266.95.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.62 million. As a group, analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LESL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,970,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,682,000 after acquiring an additional 49,154 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 111.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,601 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 36.7% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the first quarter worth $141,619,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 51.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,389,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,042 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

