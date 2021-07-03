Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Insider Steven M. Weddell Sells 25,976 Shares

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $696,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,386,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,168,767.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.02. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LESL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

