Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Sets New 12-Month High at $168.58

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $168.58 and last traded at $168.47, with a volume of 143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.80.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4,151.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 419,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,929,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

