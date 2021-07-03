Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 26th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

Life Storage has raised its dividend by 8.4% over the last three years.

LSI opened at $109.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.06. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $60.95 and a 52-week high of $109.35.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Life Storage’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Life Storage news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.48.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

