LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) Short Interest Update

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the May 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LifeSci Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in LifeSci Acquisition II by 144.0% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 244,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 144,000 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in LifeSci Acquisition II by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 512,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LifeSci Acquisition II by 85.0% during the first quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II by 9.5% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 438,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 38,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Get LifeSci Acquisition II alerts:

NASDAQ:LSAQ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,661. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14. LifeSci Acquisition II has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $12.68.

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for LifeSci Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeSci Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.