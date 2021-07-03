Lightning eMotors’ (ZEV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZEV opened at $8.15 on Thursday. Lightning eMotors has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.13.

In other news, Director Neil Miotto bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $6,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $576,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.