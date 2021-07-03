LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.47. LightPath Technologies shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 303,382 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPTH shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $64.29 million, a P/E ratio of 80.67 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 million. LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 1.70%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,842,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 35,976 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.