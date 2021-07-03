Linear Trading Up 26.5% Over Last 7 Days (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Linear has a market capitalization of $100.45 million and approximately $6.46 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. One Linear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Linear alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00053345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00017979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.96 or 0.00745368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00080745 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear (LINA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,706,569,937 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.