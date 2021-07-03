Litecoin Plus 1-Day Volume Tops $5.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0389 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $107,093.83 and $5.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,406.20 or 0.99868371 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00033614 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007989 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00011344 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00054415 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000975 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.