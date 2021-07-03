Litecoin Price Reaches $139.91 (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $9.34 billion and approximately $1.22 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $139.91 or 0.00404496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006978 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000550 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

