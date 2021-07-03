LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Up 1.9% This Week

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $786,202.02 and approximately $3,515.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.46 or 0.00234215 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000236 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001702 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.00 or 0.00756187 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000062 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,575,375 coins and its circulating supply is 51,362,598 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

