Loom Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14.11 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $65.55 million and $14.11 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded 64.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0655 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00053916 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.08 or 0.00755997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00080897 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network (LOOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

