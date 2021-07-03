Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$16.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.93.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$11.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$6.68 and a 52-week high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$863.02 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.99%.

In related news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$372,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 470,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,104,383.90. Insiders have sold 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751 in the last three months.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

