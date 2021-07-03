LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €700.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) has been given a €700.00 ($823.53) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €685.00 ($805.88) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €700.00 ($823.53) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €748.00 ($880.00) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €703.00 ($827.06) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €660.00 ($776.47) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €676.45 ($795.83).

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €663.40 ($780.47) on Thursday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a fifty-two week high of €260.55 ($306.53). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €647.82.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

