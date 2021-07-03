M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “M/I Homes is one of nation’s leading builders of single family homes. M/I Homes have established an exemplary reputation based on a strong commitment to superior customer service, innovative design, quality construction and premium locations. M/I Homes serve a broad segment of the housing market including first-time, move-up, luxury and empty nester buyers. M/I Homes design, market, construct and sell single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, moveup, empty-nester and luxury buyers. The company have homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Tampa, Orlando and Palm Beach County, Florida; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Virginia and Maryland. “

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

M/I Homes stock opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. M/I Homes has a 12-month low of $31.88 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.83.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $828.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.77 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $248,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $277,763.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,905 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after buying an additional 200,190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,638,000 after purchasing an additional 175,312 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

