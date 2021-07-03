Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.92% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $39,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 54.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 191,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,424,000 after purchasing an additional 67,895 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at $316,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 98.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 300.0% during the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.40.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $173.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $140.15 and a one year high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.89 million. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.92) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

