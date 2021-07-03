Maecenas (ART) Market Cap Reaches $292,837.25

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maecenas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $292,837.25 and approximately $136.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Maecenas

ART is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

