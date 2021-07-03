MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MAG. Raymond James upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Shares of MAG stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.88 and a beta of 1.05. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in MAG Silver by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MAG Silver by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in MAG Silver by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MAG Silver by 883.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

