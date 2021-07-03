Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGNI. Truist upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Magnite news, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $491,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,919.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lam sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,327 shares in the company, valued at $7,887,724.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 513,813 shares of company stock worth $17,355,443 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 639.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,416,000 after buying an additional 6,118,242 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 46.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,982,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,544,000 after buying an additional 2,201,574 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 415.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,190,000 after buying an additional 1,630,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,986,000 after buying an additional 703,717 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 303.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 873,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after buying an additional 656,653 shares during the period. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGNI traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $33.55. 1,820,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.52 and a beta of 2.38. Magnite has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.18.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

