Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised Magnite from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an in-line rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

MGNI stock opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.52 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.18. Magnite has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $165,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 271,315 shares in the company, valued at $8,994,092.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $49,102.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,791.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 513,813 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,443. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

