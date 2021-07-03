Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Holdings Cut by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 310.4% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 18.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.76. 256,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.51. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 112.60%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Main Street Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 117.14%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAIN. Raymond James increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.