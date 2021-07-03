MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE MMD opened at $22.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.45. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

In other MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund news, Portfolio Manager John J. Lawlor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $67,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 9,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $211,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,282 shares of company stock valued at $349,123 in the last quarter.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

