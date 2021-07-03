Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Malvern Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLVF opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $141.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.07. Malvern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $19.38.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 million. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 18.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Malvern Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.38% of Malvern Bancorp worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malvern Bancorp (MLVF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.