Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) and Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) and Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Manchester United alerts:

This table compares Manchester United and Endeavor Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manchester United $641.79 million 1.03 -$29.29 million ($0.10) -153.30 Endeavor Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Endeavor Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Manchester United.

Profitability

This table compares Manchester United and Endeavor Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manchester United -4.06% -13.77% -3.76% Endeavor Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.1% of Manchester United shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Endeavor Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Manchester United and Endeavor Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manchester United 0 2 0 0 2.00 Endeavor Group 0 7 6 0 2.46

Manchester United presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.89%. Endeavor Group has a consensus price target of 33.92, suggesting a potential upside of 27.27%. Given Endeavor Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Endeavor Group is more favorable than Manchester United.

Summary

Endeavor Group beats Manchester United on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand. The company also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing featuring the Manchester United brand; and sells other licensed products, such as coffee mugs and bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the company's partners' wholesale distribution channels. In addition, it distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, Union of European Football Associations club competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Further, the company offers a direct to consumer subscription mobile application; and operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 74,140 seats, as well as invests in properties. Manchester United plc was founded in 1878 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events. The Events, Experiences & Rights segment provides services to a portfolio of live events, including sporting events, fashion, art fairs and music, culinary, and lifestyle festivals. This segment also owns and operates the IMG Academy, an academic and sports training institution; and produces and distributes sports video programming. The Representation segment offers services to a diverse group of talent across entertainment, sports, and fashion, such as actors, directors, writers, athletes, models, musicians, and other artists in various mediums comprising film, television, art, books, and live events. This segment provides brand strategy, marketing, advertising, public relations, analytics, digital, activation, and experiential services to corporate and other clients; intellectual property licensing services to a portfolio of entertainment, sports and consumer product brands; and content development, production, financing, sales, and advisory services for television properties, documentaries, feature films, and podcasts. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.