Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Truist Securities

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.40% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,896 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,296.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,951,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after buying an additional 3,668,373 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,560,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 205.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,980,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,516,000 after buying an additional 2,677,314 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 121.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,732,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,867,000 after buying an additional 2,047,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 25.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,416,000 after buying an additional 1,520,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

