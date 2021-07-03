Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.67.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $39.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion and a PE ratio of 23.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $45.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.87.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Gtcr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,485,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,155,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,028,000 after buying an additional 3,993,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,552,000. 38.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

