MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Position Boosted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $463.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $459.08. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $431.19 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $553.33.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total transaction of $1,340,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at $33,111,408.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

