Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Short Interest Update

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Marston’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Get Marston's alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MARZF remained flat at $$1.29 during midday trading on Friday. Marston’s has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.