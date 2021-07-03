Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT Raised to $50.00 at Truist

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Truist from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.47% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities began coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.85.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

MTDR opened at $35.85 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 4.82.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 84,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 68.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 442,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 179,544 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 765,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 45.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 72,833 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.