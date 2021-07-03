Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

MAXN stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $165.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

