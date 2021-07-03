Maxim Group Lowers DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Price Target to $11.00

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $79.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.61.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

See Also: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.