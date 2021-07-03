MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives $43.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Donald E. Schrock sold 10,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $416,257.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,849.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $554,656.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,364 shares in the company, valued at $9,562,409.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,317 shares of company stock worth $8,255,609. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,399,000 after buying an additional 345,907 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in MaxLinear by 1.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,571,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,794,000 after buying an additional 45,770 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in MaxLinear by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,543,000 after buying an additional 432,794 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 21.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 207,616 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $41,691,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MXL traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.21. 408,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $44.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.77. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

