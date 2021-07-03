MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.29. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$17.18, with a volume of 6,749 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.58. The firm has a market cap of C$471.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.04.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

In related news, Director Ian Sutherland sold 79,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.27, for a total value of C$1,374,692.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,657,800 shares in the company, valued at C$28,630,206. Insiders sold 123,500 shares of company stock worth $2,151,491 over the last quarter.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile (TSE:MKP)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

