MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MediaAlpha Inc. provides real-time programmatic technology platform specializing in vertical search and metasearch. MediaAlpha Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

NYSE MAX opened at $39.38 on Thursday. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $70.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -281.29.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MediaAlpha will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Yi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $599,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,591,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $272,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,763 shares of company stock valued at $5,943,351 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after acquiring an additional 250,110 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediaAlpha (MAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.