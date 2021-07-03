Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) CEO Geoffrey Martha Sells 11,500 Shares

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:MDT opened at $126.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.00. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

