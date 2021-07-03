Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) Short Interest Update

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 20,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mer Telemanagement Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,937 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.63% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.35. 208,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76. Mer Telemanagement Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $5.68.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and call usage and accounting software worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

