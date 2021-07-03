Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Meredith were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Meredith during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meredith during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 20,680.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meredith during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDP opened at $41.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Meredith Co. has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $43.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.27.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $664.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.61 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Meredith currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

