Methanex’s (MEOH) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MEOH. TD Securities increased their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Methanex from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Methanex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.77.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.29. Methanex has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Methanex’s payout ratio is -4.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Methanex by 30,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 527.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

