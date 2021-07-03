Method Finance (MTHD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last week, Method Finance has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. Method Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $2,958.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Method Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0276 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Method Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00053350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00017992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.05 or 0.00747629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00080730 BTC.

Method Finance Profile

MTHD is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,806,930 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Method Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Method Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Method Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Method Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.