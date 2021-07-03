Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) CAO Amit N. Patel Sells 1,000 Shares

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,885.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MEI opened at $49.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.29. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.45.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

